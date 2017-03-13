Manager seen assaulting robbery suspect in video fired, employees say

- A beauty supply shop manager has been fired after cell phone video appears to show him assaulting a woman accused of stealing from the store, officials said.

On March 9, 2017, officers responded to a strong-arm robbery from the MISSAH Beauty Supply Shop. Upon arrival officers spoke with the store manager, Sung Lim.

Officers confirmed that a black female, described as approximately 25-years-old and wearing a pink hoodie and black leggings, entered the store and concealed merchandise. The woman attempted to leave the store, but the victim blocked the exit and asked the female to show him what was in her bag since the alarm had gone off. The woman refused and a struggle ensued. The woman then left the store and took off in a silver dodge sedan.

At this time the suspect has not been identified or arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Sung Lim has not been charged.

Employees of MISSHA Beauty tell FOX 46 Charlotte that Lim has been let go. They went on to say that since the incident things have been thrown at the store and that they've received death threats.