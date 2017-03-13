Jogger fights off attacker with self-defense

Posted:Mar 13 2017 05:57PM EDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 01:43AM EDT

Kelly Herron, 36, was on a jog through a Seattle park when she stopped to use the restroom

As she was drying her hands, she realized something was wrong. Kelly turned around and saw a man -- identified by police as 40-year-old Gary Steiner, a registered sex offender. He began assaulting her.

Fortunately, Kelly was well prepared.

In an instagram post she said, "Thankfully I just took a self-defense class offered at my work and utilized all of it…I fought for my life screaming, clawing his face, punching back, and desperately trying to escape his grip- never giving up. I was able to lock him in the bathroom until police arrived."

Police told her she did an awesome job and a “pretty good number” on her attacker’s face. 

Kelly didn’t leave unscathed, but that didn’t matter.

 

"My face is stitched, my body is bruised, but my spirit is intact.”

