Winter storm wreaks havoc on air travel News Winter storm wreaks havoc on air travel More than 160 flights coming in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been canceled Tuesday due to a severe snow storm hitting parts of the northeast.

American Airlines announced that it has canceled all flights to and from John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports in New York because of the snow.

Delta passengers were in for a rude awakening Tuesday morning. The airline canceled 800 flights to New Yrok because of the weather.

The winter weather is taking its toll, stranding passengers headed northeast to cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York.

The good news is most of the airlines will help rebook those flights that happen to be affected by the storm.