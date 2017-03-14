Hockey fan gives extra ticket to homeless man, bond during game News Hockey fan gives extra ticket to homeless man, bond during game Jimmy Mains was on his way to see his Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning when he was approached by a man who was down on his luck. The man, named Rob, asked him for money outside PPG Paints Arena.

Mains didn’t have any extra change, but he did have an extra ticket.

Mains told NHL.com, “Just because someone is out on the street, doesn't make you any better than them.”

As cold as it can be at a hockey game, the arena was a lot warmer than the streets of Pittsburgh. Jimmy posted a selfie on his Facebook page, and it’s clear his gesture made Rob’s first time in an arena even warmer.

"He told me I made his life. Just by being nice to him."



Rob sang the national anthem, and cheered for the home team as Pittsburgh won the game 5-2.

As the two enjoyed chicken tenders from the concession stand, Rob told Jimmy that “He made his life. Just by being nice to him."

"My parents always taught me to treat everyone how you wanted to be treated," said Mains. "And if you have the opportunity to help someone, you do it.” Watch the video to see how an extra ticket changed their night.