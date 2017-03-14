NC receives 'F' for child poverty in '2017 Child Health Report Card'

- The State of North Carolina gave itself a report card Tuesday morning on child healthcare in the Tarheel State.

The report shows good news and bad.

According to the 12 page report released Tuesday by the North Carolina Institute of Medicaid, the Tarheel state is doing a great job when it comes to making sure that children are covered with health insurance. But there is a major catch to that – and the report wasn’t so great when it comes to child poverty.

According to the report, North Carolina gets an “A” for making sure that children have access to healthcare and are actively covered. As a matter of fact, it states that almost 96 percent of children were covered in the year 2015.

But here’s the catch – the report said most of that progress was thanks to Obamacare. Numbers show that since 2009, the uninsured rate for children in North Carolina has dropped by nearly half.

The report warns that healthcare changes at the state and federal level could reduce those numbers, especially if Obamacare is repealed which Republicans say they’re full steam ahead on.

“We made a promise to the people who elected us we would repeal and replace this law. And we basically said, ‘This is what we would replace it with.’ And now, we’re keeping our word," said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Face the Nation.

North Carolina received an “F” when it comes to child poverty.

The report reveals that over half of North Carolina children under the age of 5 live in poor homes, or near poor homes. That means they’re at a higher risk for lower education, less economic opportunities and bad health.

North Carolina also got a “B” for family involvement, a “C” for preconception health and a “D” for birth outcomes.