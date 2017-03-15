Marijuana-filled cooler worth $24K donated to Goodwill

- Somebody donated a lot more than they intended to the Goodwill in Monroe, Washington last week.

Goodwill employees got a surprise when they opened a donated cooler and found marijuana.

Make that lots of marijuana.

Monroe police were called in to investigate.

The Monroe Police Department said the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

This cooler was donated over the weekend to the Goodwill. Employees surprised when they opened the lid. Police were called... pic.twitter.com/50z1OinsER — Monroe PD (@MonroePolice) March 14, 2017

