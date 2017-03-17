19-year-old woman charged in teen human trafficking case [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Denise Coronado News 19-year-old woman charged in teen human trafficking case Prosecutors say this is one of those cases that illustrate how Houston has become a major hub for human trafficking. Most people believe victims of human trafficking are from other countries, but this human trafficking victim is a 14-year-old girl from the Houston area.

- Prosecutors say this is one of those cases that illustrate how Houston has become a major hub for human trafficking. Most people believe victims of human trafficking are from other countries, but this human trafficking victim is a 14-year-old girl from the Houston area.

"Police were investigating a runaway,” said Harris County assistant district attorney Joanne Musick. That teen was turned into a sex slave by 19-year-old Denise Coronado, according to prosecutors. Coronado did not appear before a judge on Friday during her probable cause hearing due to a medical problem, but the judge continued the hearing without her present.

During the hearing, evidence was presented that 14-year-old girl told law enforcement officers that she was walking down a street when she was pulled into a van. The girl said she was then driven to a wooded area where she was kept against her will for five days. She was then taken to a Houston motel where she was introduced to Coronado.

A prosecutor told the judge that Coronado and another male co-defendant forced the teen girl into prostituting herself for money. Coronado threatened the girl, burned her with a cigarette, and forced her to engage in prostitution. Coronado took photographs of the girl and published them on the Backpage.com website.

During a one-week period in March, the girl was forced to have sex with more than twenty men. She was later able to escape.

"The 14-year-old runaway was taken from the streets by another person and then delivered to a home where Coronado was," said Musick. "Coronado took photographs posted on Backpage and then had sex dates set up where men would come and negotiate sex. They would pay Coronado and have sex with the child.”

The Houston Police Department vice division's Human Trafficking Unit is continuing its investigation into the case and are making an effort to find Coronado’s accomplice. Officers are trying to determine if any other children were forced into prostitution by Coronado.

Coronado was charged on Friday with compelling prostitution and if she is convicted, the felony carries a penalty of up to 20 years in state prison. She is scheduled to appear in 176th District Court on Monday to be arraigned.

For anyone with concerns regarding about human trafficking, please consult the following resources provided by the Houston Area Council on Human Trafficking:

Prevention Services

1. CHILDREN AT RISK 2900 Weslayan, Suite 400 Houston, TX 77027 : (713) 869-7740 Website: childrenatrisk.org/content/ : info@childrenatrisk.org

2. CITY OF HOUSTON, CITY COUNCIL 901 Bagby Houston, TX 77002 : (832) 393-1100 Website: www.houstontx.gov/council/ : citysecretary@houstontx.gov

3. CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON 3001 Main Street Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 222-TIPS Website: www.crime-stoppers.org/ : info@crime-stoppers.org

4. HOUSTON INTERFAITH WORKER JUSTICE (FE Y JUSTICIA WORKER CENTER) 1805 W. Alabama St. Houston, TX 77098 : (713) 862-8222 Website: www.houstonworkers.org/ : fjwc@houstonworkers.org

5. LOVE 146 P.O. Box 66253 Houston, TX 77266 : (979) 476-2512 Website: love146.org/

6. UNITED AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING P.O. Box 541184 Houston, TX 77254 : (713) 874-0290 Website: www.houstonrr.org/

Protection Services

8. CATHOLIC CHARITIES – CABRINI CENTER 2900 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77006 : (713) 874-6570 Website: www.catholiccharities.org/cabrinicenter

9. CATHOLIC CHARITIES – UNACCOMPANIED MINOR PROGRAM (DUCS) 2900 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77006 : (202) 420-9720 Website: www.catholiccharities.org/stmichaelshomeforchildren

10. CITY OF HOUSTON, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES 8000 North Stadium Drive Houston, TX 77054 : (832) 393-5169 Website: www.houstontx.gov/health/HHS-Home-Page

12. HARRIS COUNTY HEALTH SYSTEM Various Locations : (713) 566-2013 Website: www.harrishealth.org/en/pages/home.aspx

13. HARRIS COUNTY JUVENILE MENTAL HEALTH COURT 1200 Congress Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 222-4338 Website: hcjpd.org/MentalHealthCourt/index.html : Rebecca.decamara@hcjpd.hctx.net

14. HARRIS COUNTY PROTECTIVE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN & ADULTS 2525 Murworth Houston, TX 77054 : (713) 295-2548 Website: www.hc-ps.org/

15. LEGACY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES 1415 California St. Houston, TX 77006 : (832) 548-5125 Website: www.legacycommunityhealth.org/ : info@legacycommunityhealth.org

16. TAHIRIH JUSTICE CENTER 1717 St. James Place, Suite 450 Houston, TX 77056 : (713) 481-1793 Website: www.tahirih.org/

17. WE’VE BEEN THERE DONE THAT 1200 Baker Street Houston, TX 77002 : (832) 877-8933 Website: wevebeentheredonethat.org/

18. YMCA OF GREATER HOUSTON, INTERNATIONAL SERVICES: TRAFFICKING PERSONS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (TPAP) 6300 Westpark, Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 : (713) 339-9015 Website: www.ymcahouston.org/ymca-international/

Prosecution Services

18. FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS 1 Justice Park Drive Houston, TX 77092 : (713) 936-8758 Website: www.fbi.gov/houston : Houston.Texas@ic.fbi.gov

19. HARRIS COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE 1019 Congress, 15th Floor Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 274-5137 Website: www.harriscountycao.org : debbie.dillard@cao.hctx.net

20. HARRIS COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PRECINCT 6 333 Lockwood Dr. Houston, TX 77011 : (713) 923-9156 Website: www.harriscountytx.gov/conpct6/

21. HARRIS COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PRECINCT 7 5290 Griggs Road Houston, TX 77021 : (713) 643-6773 Website: www.harriscountytx.gov/conpct7/ : Anna.Carriere@cn7.hctx.net

22. HARRIS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE 1201 Franklin Street, Suite 600 Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 755-5546 Website: app.dao.hctx.net/ : da@dao.hctx.net

23. HARRIS COUNTY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COORDINATING COUNCIL 3015 Richmond Ave., Suite 120-I Houston, TX 77098 : (281) 400-3680 Website: hcdvcc.org/2014/ : info@hcdvcc.org

24. HARRIS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDERS OFFICE 1201 Franklin St., 13th Floor Houston, TX 77002 : (512) 426-2663 Website: harriscountypublicdefender.org/

25. HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 1200 Baker St Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 936-8738 Website: www.harriscountyso.org/ : Sheriff.Hickman@harriscountyso.org

26. HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, HTRA 1200 Baker St Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 936-8738 Website: webservices.hcso.hctx.net/HumanTrafficking/default.asp

27. HOMELAND SECURITY INVESTIGATIONS 4141 N. Sam Houston Parkway East #300 Houston, TX 77032 : (281) 985-0500 Website: www.ice.gov/hsi

28. HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT 1200 Travis St. Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 308-1870 Website: www.houstonpolice.org/ : public.affairs@houstonpolice.org

29. HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT 1200 Travis St. Houston, TX 77002 : (713) 308-8600 Website: www.houstontx.gov/police/divisions/vice/ : public.affairs@houstonpolice.org