Paris airport attack: Prosecutors say attacker was monitored for suspected Islamic extremism

Photo: Lauren DeMarco / FOX 5
Photo: Lauren DeMarco / FOX 5

Posted:Mar 18 2017 12:00PM EDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 12:00PM EDT

The 39-year-old suspected attacker killed at Paris’ Orly airport on Saturday after trying to wrestle away a soldier’s weapon had already crossed authorities’ radar for suspected Islamic extremism.

Paris prosecutors said the suspect's house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the immediate aftermath of ISIS-led suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. Those searches targeted people with suspected radical leanings.

The prosecutor's office said its anti-terrorism division was handling the investigation and had taken the attacker's father and brother into custody for questioning.

A French official connected to the investigation confirmed French media reports identifying the attacker as Ziyed Ben Belgacem.

Read more at FoxNews.com 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories