Police: Child accidentally dropped him off at wrong daycare

- Atlanta police said they have been able to reach out to the family of a young boy dropped off at a northwest Atlanta daycare by an unknown woman Monday morning.

The boy told police his name is Cameron. He was dropped off Monday morning at Golbe's Daycare on Myrtle Street, and was left without any identifying information.

Police said Cameron was taken into DFACS custody while they searched for his family.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department later in the afternoon said a family member accidentally dropped him off at the wrong daycare.

Because the nature of the case, officials did not immediately release any further details.

