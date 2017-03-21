DA: Investigator acted lawfully in Catawba County fatal shooting

- No charges will be filed against a Catawba County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man during a drug investigation last year, officials said.

District Attorney David Learner announced Tuesday that the deputy acted in accordance with North Carolina law in shooting 41-year-old Irecas Valentine.

"Based upon applicable law and the facts as reported by eyewitness accounts, corroborated by photographs and other physical evidence, it is my conclusion that the CCSO investigator acted lawfully," DA Learner said.

On November 28, 2016, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation at a home in the 1100 block of 15th Street in Hickory. During the incident, SBI said deputies came in contact with Valentine.

During the interaction, Valentine was approached by law enforcement and he attempted to flee the area in his vehicle. While attempting to flee, Valentine struck and heavily damaged a patrol car. After this incident, SBI said Valentine was shot by a Catawba County Sheriff's Office Investigator.

Valentine was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center where he later died.

