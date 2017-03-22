Man pleads guilty to rape of teen, incest in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) -- An Ohio man will spend at least two decades in prison after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl, who was also a family member, multiple times in Burke County, officials say.

Francisco Augustin Ailon, 44, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was sentenced March 20 to a prison term of 20-29 years following his guilty plea to statutory rape of a child 13, 14 or 15 years old, incest and indecent liberties with a child, according to District Attorney David Learner.

The victim reported to another family member on June 28, 2016, that Ailon had sexual relations with her. The victim told authorities that the acts took place over a lengthy period of time starting in March 2012 and that she was forced to engage in sexual acts repeatedly.

Ailon admitted the allegations were true after being confronted by family members. The victim said she did not tell anyone what was happening out of fear of what he would do to her if he found out.

Ailon will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.