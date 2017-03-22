New HB2 repeal bill passes first reading

- A bill filed to repeal North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" has passed its first reading in the North Carolina Senate.

Senate Bill 332, filed Tuesday by State Senator Joel Ford, a Democrat from Mecklenburg County, and cosponsored by six other senators from both parties, is aimed at repealing House Bill 2.

None of the previous bills have been successful as State Republicans and Democrats haven’t been able to agree on a compromise.

SB 332 would repeal HB2 outright and it would prevent local governments in North Carolina from creating or changing any ordinances that have to do with regulating access to showers, restrooms or changing rooms.

That moratorium would last for a period of 30 days after the bill became law.

This coming Thursday marks the one year anniversary since HB2 enacted. It’s estimated to have cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue after companies refused to bring their business to North Carolina.

The state lost several sports events all because of backlash to the law and former Gov. Pat McCrory lost his race to Roy Cooper largely because of his signing of HB2.

In a statement, Senator Ford said about his proposed bill, “We are running out of time. I believe this is one last effort in the State Senate to repeal HB2. I know some people want an all-or-nothing repeal. However, we have witnessed time and time again the political reality of that happening. If we really want to repeal HB2, stop the economic bleeding, and work to repair the state’s reputation, I strongly urge all stakeholders to come to the table and agree on an acceptable solution.”