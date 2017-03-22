$20K reward offered for arrest in 14-year-old's shooting death

- The reward to find the person who shot and killed 14-year-old Anthony Frazier has been increased, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The reward has jumped from $15,000 to $20,000.

Frazier was shot and killed in January while sitting in a car on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte.

Related: Officer's 14-year-old son dies in hospital after shooting

The son of a Kannapolis police officer, Frazier had just spent the night celebrating his birthday with friends and family when he was shot, according to police.

$20K reward now being offered for information leading to arrest in murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier. Call Crime Stoppers: 704-334-1600. pic.twitter.com/4HTJ4aHAZF — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 22, 2017

The suspects in the case are described as two black males in their early 20's to early 30's. One of the suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build. The other suspect was seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. The suspects may also frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway corridors.

Related: School remembers 14-year-old fatally shot while celebrating birthday

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.