$20K reward offered for arrest in 14-year-old's shooting death

Posted:Mar 22 2017 01:20PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 01:21PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The reward to find the person who shot and killed 14-year-old Anthony Frazier has been increased, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

The reward has jumped from $15,000 to $20,000. 

Frazier was shot and killed in January while sitting in a car on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte. 

The son of a Kannapolis police officer, Frazier had just spent the night celebrating his birthday with friends and family when he was shot, according to police.

The suspects in the case are described as two black males in their early 20's to early 30's. One of the suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build. The other suspect was seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. The suspects may also frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway corridors. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

