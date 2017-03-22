Silver alert issued for missing 60-year-old Matthews man

- Matthews police need your help locating a missing elderly man suffering from a medical condition.

Alemseghed Habtemarian, 60, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30 in the Windsor Chase Drive area in Matthews.

According to police, Mr. Habtemarian suffers from Alzheimer's and was last seen on foot wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, and long pants. He usually walks with some type of walking stick or cane.

Police say he is known to frequent the McDonald's at Windsor Square, Starbucks at Sycamore Commons and the Central Campus of CPCC.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Habtemarian, or know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-555