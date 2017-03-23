Mom who beat cancer while pregnant dies day after giving birth to twins

FOX NEWS - A California mother who beat cancer while pregnant with twins died tragically Friday, just a day after giving birth. Now, family and friends of 30-year-old Jamie Snider are raising funds to help care for her surviving four children, and are remembering her bright smile and loving nature.

Snider had beaten cancer once before but lost an ovary in the process, ABC 7 reported. She was shocked to learn she was pregnant with twins, but then doctors discovered an aggressive form of cervical cancer had returned. She underwent chemotherapy and radiation at Stanford Medical Center, and shared on Facebook that she was undergoing a radical hysterectomy after a planned C-section delivery.

“Tomorrow will be a great day,” Snider posted on her Facebook page, according to the report. “God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck. I’m having a C-section at 7 and then a radical hysterectomy right after. I’ll be fine. Thank you, God, for keeping me positive through all the hard times.”

But, a day after the surgeries, Snider suffered congestive heart failure and died.

GoFundMe

