- A 78-year-old church pastor from Hurst was arrested Friday morning on child pornography charges.

Police say employees at the Hurst Best Buy were working on James Rankin's computer when they found child porn images. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Rankin had been serving as an associate pastor at the Bellevue Baptist Church in Hurst. He previously served churches in Tennessee, Fort Worth and Amarillo.

Rankin is in jail on $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.