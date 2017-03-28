IHOP server helps disabled customer in sweet photo

- A touching moment captured in a photo is garnering praise and thousands of likes and shares on Facebook.

Keshia Dotson was at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois when she noticed an act of kindness between a server and a man and woman eating at the restaurant.

Dotson posted the photo to Facebook and wrote, "I witnessed a very touching moment involving one of your servers. A man and disabled women were dining and your server sat down with them and proceeded to help feed the disabled woman while her companion enjoyed his food. My faith in humanity has been restored a little today."

The photo has been liked over 8,000 times and shared thousands of times as well.

And it turns out, this wasn't a rare moment for the server!

One person commented on the Facebook photo, "This is no big deal for him. He does this every time! He's an awesome coworker."

A local news station spoke with the server, who said, “My mother and father always told me to treat everybody as equals, no matter what race, creed, color, whatever. Treat everybody equal.”

