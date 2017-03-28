Baby giraffe watch continues

- Keepers at Animal Adventure Park continue to say that we could be very close to a baby giraffe. Tuesday morning’s update says April’s udder continues to fill, which they explain usually happens just prior to birth.

April and her mate Oliver have become internet sensations since the New York park began streaming live video of her pregnancy last month. Millions of people have checked in on the giraffe’s progress, many becoming regular fans watching for the latest developments.

The popularity prompted the park to create a website dedicated to April, along with merchandise for her fans.

The park is now producing multiple updates per day on their Facebook page, tracking everything from April’s mood to the dynamic spring weather.

Whenever the baby giraffe arrives, it will be April's fourth calf and Oliver's first.

GIRAFFE FUN FACTS:

• Once the calf’s hooves appear, labor will be over within 30 to 60 minutes

• Full grown giraffes can eat more than 100 pounds of leaves a twigs a day

• Male giraffes are taller and heavier than females

• The knobs on their heads are called ossicones

• Giraffes move both legs on one side of their body as they walk

• They can reach speeds of up to 35 mph

• Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day

• Female giraffes can become pregnant at just 5 years old

• They live up to 25 years in the wild

