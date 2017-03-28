Shy 3-year-old hugs Fort Worth police officer News Shy 3-year-old hugs Fort Worth police officer A simple hug between a Fort Worth police officer and a 3-year-old boy is melting everyone's hearts.

Jamie Hubbard told FOX 4 she took her 3-year-old son, T.J., to McDonald's last week on a rainy day and ran into Fort Worth Officer Colter.

With T.J. being a huge motorcycle fan, they joked about letting him on Officer Colter’s motorcycle, but the officer said his boss probably wouldn’t like that. To make it up to the young boy, Officer Colter braved the rain to get a sticker of a police badge for T.J. and gave it to him.

Jamie says her son is normally a very shy and rarely gives out hugs, but he wanted to hug Officer Colter to thank him.

Jamie captured the sweet moment on her phone, and the Fort Worth Police Department also shared the video on their Facebook. It has since gotten more than 2,000 shares.

“We are extremely grateful for those that protect our freedom, whether it is overseas or in our local community,” Jamie said. “It is more important now than ever that our children learn that these officers are wives and husbands, moms and dads, and they are there to be their friend and to help keep them safe.”