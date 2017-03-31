On National Crayon Day, Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named News On National Crayon Day, Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it's replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."



The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.



It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it's swapped out a color in its box of 24.



Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.



Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.



Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.