Atlanta's I-85 collapse spurs memes

- The city of Atlanta is not without its sense of humor and it has been exporting its particular brand of southern wit and snark out to the world since its founding. So, Thursday evening, when a fire broke out under a raised portion of Interstate 85 leading to the eventual collapse of one of the spans, Atlantans thanked God no one hurt and then began to find the humor in the situation.

The stages of watching the #85Collapse then realizing, by planning, you can navigate your way around it @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ThbUn1RagK — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) March 31, 2017

While some believe the incident may just be the end of the world.

#ATL traffic is about to look like a scene out of the walking dead #85collapse pic.twitter.com/5lYJnQwzOt — Bailey McDearis (@Bailout1992) March 30, 2017

Others were frustrated trying to come up with alternative routes around the normally busy highway leading to some pretty imaginative ways.

And others were taking cues from a couple of good ol' boys.

#I85BridgeCollapse

Her: come over

Me: I85 just blew up in front of me!

Her: I'm home alone



Me: pic.twitter.com/SpOXEdPica — bruno bittencourt (@autografei) March 31, 2017

But everyone seemed to have the same ideas, causing drivers to get stuck in heavy traffic everywhere they went.

Atlanta's most up to date traffic info pic.twitter.com/RR5BTMmBrQ — Winner 🇺🇸Smidge (@smidgean) March 31, 2017

So, while officials were urging commuters to use MARTA and other mass transit options, some are pondering just how that will work.

School buses also needed to find alternatives.

Smile it's Friday! MARTA has established alternate measures to get around the #85Collapse #atlantatraffic pic.twitter.com/Q0doB37aeB — Al Bree (@nlitenmebabe) March 31, 2017

Many drivers wondered if transportation officials will use the ever-so-popular method around the Atlanta streets of fixing gaps in the road.

I-85 bridge collapse is fixed ATL style pic.twitter.com/Ff29TeZxdr — RushLimpCall (@rushlimpcall) March 31, 2017

Officials said there are no quick fixes, but we were really hoping for this one.

Some speculated this some sort of cosmic dual-interstate challenge.

I-75: "I'm going to totally wreck Atlanta traffic by opening up a new stadium in the worst possible place."

I-85: "Hold my beer." — Jon Smith (@jonsmith) March 31, 2017

Of course, the more jaded folks were pointing out this isn't the worst collapse for Atlanta this year.

In the end, some just came to terms with the reality of the situation.

Regardless, drivers in Atlanta were feeling the loss.

And the memes kept coming...

Traffic in north and central portions of @ItsInDeKalb is going to be terrible for a while so here are our favorite memes from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/r5JlOpFgeu — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) March 31, 2017

Do you have a meme to share? Post it to Facebook.com/FOX5Atlanta, tweet us @FOX5Atlanta, or tag us on Instagram at @FOX5Atlanta.