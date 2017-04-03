Assistant Chief Deputy shot and killled in Baytown

- Authorities say that Clint Greenwood, a Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy constable has been shot and killed in Baytown. Sterling High School is currently on lockdown. According to initial reports, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Baker Road, east of Garth Street. Sources now confirm that the deputy constable has died. Keep informed with new updates on this developing story. The search is underway for the suspect.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on Monday: