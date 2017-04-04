Mother of teen with Sanfilippo Syndrome asks public to carry out act of kindness in her memory

- The family of a 14-year-old girl with Sanfilippo Syndrome is coming to terms with the worst realization any parent can have - saying goodbye to their child.

After months of rapid decline and almost daily struggles due to her debilitating disease, Isabel Jurado's body had enough, her mother Leslie Jurado said. Isabel tragically passed away Tuesday afternoon surrounded by family.

The soon-to-be 15-year-old suffered through seizures that almost became routine due to her condition. Jurado said that her daughter stopped accepting food, and even fluids were a burden for her before she passed.

"We are alternating between excruciating emotional pain and feelings of peace that she will soon be free of Sanfilippo Syndrome. We can only focus on soaking up her smell, touching her, kissing her and comforting her," Jurado wrote on Facebook just three days prior.

The family has received an outpouring of love and support on social media and in response Jurado has asked the public to carry out a random act of kindness in her memory.

"In January, Kelly Hollingsworth Watson started '15 Acts of Kindness by Age 15' for Izzy's homebound school project. We now know that she will not be turning 15 on Earth. Her birthday is May 22. Please perform an act of kindness for Izzy and share it with us by tagging it #lovefromizzy. My only dream for her life was ever to spread God's love and light in the world. Maybe 15 can be turn into 150 or 1,500 or 15,000. Do something selfless and share with us to honor our girl," Jurado wrote.

FOX 46 Charlotte has kept in touch with the Jurado family as they continued to make it their mission to improve Izzy's quality of life.

In January, the family was hoping a bill filed to legalize medical marijuana would be approved in the State of South Carolina. If passed, it could have the potential to help people like Isabel who suffer from Sanfilippo Syndrome and other diseases including cancer, Crohn's disease and PTSD.

Most children with Sanfilippo Syndrome rarely live to see their mid-teens.

If you would like to honor Izzy's memory, her family asks that you perform an act of kindness and share it with them using #lovefromizzy. You can be a part of "Izzy's Army" by doing anything positive and uplifting in your community.