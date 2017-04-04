NCAA reacts to House Bill 2 repeal News NCAA reacts to House Bill 2 repeal The NCAA said House Bill 142 minimally achieves a non-discriminatory environment where the championships can take place. However, they issued a warning that if their expectations of a discrimination free environment aren't met, they'll take action.

Some companies and organizations in Charlotte are breathing a sigh of relief.

"This is good news today and on the heels of the ACC's announcement on Friday. Hopefully the NBA will draw the same conclusion. North Carolina is back in business and we can move forward."

Not everyone agrees. GLAAD released a statement saying in part, “Add NCAA to the list of politicians and organizations who are willing to use HB2’s fake ‘repeal’ as an excuse to throw human rights to the sidelines. The NCAA’s timeout on LGBTQ rights sends this message to its LGBTQ athletes: You are on your own.”

The Christian Action league is also speaking out saying, “The NCAA displayed breathtaking hypocrisy concerning the Bathroom Bill, selectively boycotting the state for policies quite common throughout the nation and where they were holding events.”

Bob Morgan said the Chamber supports expanded protections for the LGBTQ community and there’s more work to be done but it’ll take time.

"We've spent too much time talking about bathrooms in the last year and not enough about the great assets we have to sell,” Morgan said.

Including a cast of living and doing business that’s 95 percent of the national average and a large growing workforce.

"Over 3,000 people have worked just on a game day when we have a game day at Bank of America Stadium. So yes, it means economic impact, it means quality of life and that's what sporting events are."

Webb said everyone is welcome to ACC, NCAA and Charlotte Sports Foundation events and they’ll make sure people feel that way.

"I think this sets the stage for businesses to come, for concerts to come, for entertainment of any sort to come back,” Webb said.

The NCAA will announce tournament sites on April 18. In the meantime, the NBC will meet this Thursday to decide the locations for All-Star games through 20-22. We will have to wait and see if Charlotte is one of them.