Cattle that escaped slaughterhouse are going to a sanctuary

- Cattle that escaped from a slaughterhouse in St. Louis last week- and became an internet sensation- are going to live out the remainder of their days at an animal sanctuary.

Local media reports the six steers that ran wild on St. Louis streets before eventually being captured, were picked up Monday from the slaughterhouse and taken to an area farm where they will stay before going to an animal sanctuary. The paper reports they will likely go to a property in Tennessee that's owned by the Gentle Barn animal sanctuary.

Gentle Barn also has sanctuaries in Southern California.

The steers' new fate is in part thanks to a crowdfunding page setup by Adam Brewer. The GoFundMe page raised $17,000 all aimed at saving the steers and relocating them to a Gentle Barn sanctuary.

