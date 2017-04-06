No mirrors, just positive words on the walls in this California high school restroom News No mirrors, just positive words on the walls in this California high school restroom You will find zero mirrors in the women's restroom in one California high school.

Instead, you’ll see the walls are covered with messages. “You are important. You are not alone. You are loved.”

Sabrina Astle, a Laguna Hills High School junior, came up with the idea for “What if…” week, a project that promotes unity.

The school’s activities director Chelsea Maxwell said, "Our hope is that these signs remind our girls of everything they are — smart, important, beautiful — and so much more. If the signs made one student's day a little brighter, then I think that is a success."

Shannen McKinney Lob, a Girl Scout leader saw the inspirational messages when she was at Laguna High for a Girl Scout event.

"It really just took my breath away. I was having some feelings of self-doubt at the event, wondering if I was doing a good job as a leader. It was exactly what I needed in that moment."

According to the New York Post, Sabrina said, “I did this because I am passionate about the fact that everyone is important and everyone needs to be cared for.”

Aww. Hopefully, Sabrina will also tell you when you have something in your teeth.

This is one trend we hope really takes off. Sabrina, thank you for the reminder.