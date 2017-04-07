Arson, hate crime under investigation in E. Charlotte

- Multiple agencies are investigating an arson and hate crime incident that occurred at a local Charlotte business Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were called about 9:59 p.m. to the Central Market business, located at 5718 Albemarle Road, in reference to a building fire. Upon arrival, officers were advised by Charlotte Fire Department that the fire had been contained to the front door and had already burnt itself out by the time they arrived.

Damage left behind at Central Market after someone threw block, set door on fire at immigrant-owned business leaving behind racist note pic.twitter.com/0nbHsLomZK — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) April 7, 2017

Police said one of the door’s window panes had been broken out from where the suspect had thrown a rock through it. A note was also left at the scene near the door that stated the suspect did not want any refugee business owners and that they would torture the owner if they did not leave and go back to where they came from. The suspect signed the letter “White America”.

Note owner says was left at Central Market where front door was set on fire and block thrown through window pic.twitter.com/qnjxAxQkc4 — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) April 7, 2017

No one was physically injured as a result of this incident.

According to police, Video surveillance of the incident shows a black male suspect who is approximately 5’8” in height, 200 lbs. and has a short afro and a goatee. He was wearing a grey hoodie under a black coat, light jeans and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.