Dying man's final wish granted: white wine and a cigarette

When Carsten Flemming Hansen checked into Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark last week, he probably didn’t know he wouldn’t be leaving.
Doctors gave Carsten terrible news. He had a ruptured aortic aneurysm and was too sick for surgery. The internal bleeding would kill him within days, or possibly hours.
That’s when Carsten made a final request to his nurse: A cigarette and a glass of white wine.
Unfortunately that was against the hospital’s no smoking policy, but Carsten’s nurse Rikke Kvist did what any good nurse would do...and found a balcony.
This is where Carsten spent one of his final moments on earth...watching the sunset with his family…drinking his wine and smoking his cigarette.