24 people stuck on Joker's Jinx roller coaster at Six Flags America

Two dozen people are stuck high atop a roller coaster at the Six Flags America theme park in Bowie, Maryland. Prince George's County fire officials say a total of 24 riders were aboard the Joker's Jinx coaster when it stalled.

Riders are stuck about 100 feet in the air, and authorities said the coaster is at about a 30-degree angle. None of them are in distress, and they're just being urged to remain calm. Firefighters, EMTs and a high-angle rescue team were at the scene, an estimated 75 rescuers in all, along with staff from Six Flags America.

Fire officials say the high angle rescue team plans to remove the children first from the roller coaster ride and lower them to the ground in the safety of their fire truck ladder bucket.



The Joker's Jinx has been stuck before, on August 10, 2014. It took about five hours for those riders to be rescued. In a live interview on FOX 5 DC, Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady said the coaster is stuck in about the same position as it was back in 2014, and it could take the same amount of time to get the riders down safely. At that time, the park said it was a technical issue with the coaster's launch that caused it to get stuck.

In a live interview on FOX 5 DC, Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady said the coaster is stuck in about the same position as it was when it became stuck in 2014, and it could take the same amount of time to get the riders down safely. Brady also said his crews are familiar with the Six Flags America coasters because they conduct annual rescue drills there. He said firefighters will be methodical in setting up the rescue, to make sure they stay safe as well, Brady said. They plan to take their time making the rescue to make sure it's done the right way.



According to Six Flags' website, the Joker's Jinx is 1 minute and 15 seconds long and reaches speeds of up to 60 MPH in just over three seconds. It was introduced in 1999, and is full of twists and turns.

The Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation oversees amusement ride inspections, and they say the Joker's Jinx was last inspected on March 3, 2017. It does not have any outstanding violations.

