Bob Probert will spend eternity in the penalty box, just like he would've wanted

The widow of beloved Detroit Red Wings enforcer, Bob Probert, spread his ashes in the penalty box, at the last game ever at Joe Louis Arena.

It was a perfect tribute to Probert who was 5th all-time in penalty minutes. Having lots of penalty minutes may sound like a bad thing, but in hockey it means that you were a fearless and loyal defender of your team’s best players. If anyone ever went after your best player, your enforcer would race out there and make them pay for it.

Here are Bob Probert’s Top 10 fights.

Bob Probert died of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 45.

His widow, Dani, told a radio station in Windsor, “Had no plans whatsoever of sprinkling his ashes anywhere. I just hadn’t been able to let that part of him go. We went into the penalty box … and it was incredibly emotional and it just seems so fitting, it was the perfect time.”

Probert’s daughter, Brogan, tweeted, “Mom spreading dad's ashes in the penalty box at The Joe... Can't think of a better place for him. So much love”

Bob Probert will now spend eternity in the penalty box. He wouldn’t want it any other way.