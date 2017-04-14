How to break up with someone using Spotify News How to break up with your someone using Spotify If you're going to dump your ex, don't do it over over Facebook or text. Show your former significant other some dignity and dump them over Spotify instead. That's what BYU student Kristen Titus ended it with Wyatt Hall. She created a playlist and the titles conveyed a clear message. "I Am." "Kinda Lovin." "Someone else."

And we found out the best way possible. Through her sister’s Twitter account:

So my sister has gone on a couple of dates with a guy named Wyatt but she likes someone else so she made him a Spotify playlist and... pic.twitter.com/kJmgrUBwqb — Erika (@errikkxa) April 4, 2017

Ouch, rough. Looks like Wyatt won’t be seeing Kristen anymore.

Hopefully he took it well and didn’t respond with that one Cee-Lo Green song.