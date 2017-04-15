WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe in labor; tiny hooves visible

- It's the moment millions of people across the world have been waiting for: April the giraffe is finally giving birth!

Zookeepers announced through Facebook Live Saturday morning that April is in active labor. A short while later, two tiny hooves emerged from April's womb.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY has been providing updates to April's condition, and have even set up a live stream to let the world bear witness to the birth.

You can watch the stream here:

The park has been preparing for the impending birth since February, consistently updating its Facebook followers along the way. But after weeks of no signs of the calf, the park said its staff and veterinarian, Dr. Tim, may have been wrong about the conception date.

Millions have since tuned in on a regular basis to watch and wait for April to give birth. April's mate, Oliver is in an adjoining stall and can be seen pacing--as any anxious dad would be.

Saturday morning, April's caretakers shared an up-close look at the birth through Facebook Live, showing two of the calf's hooves dangling from her womb.

