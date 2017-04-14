DPS: 3 dead in north Phoenix wrong-way crash

- Authorities say three people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on a north Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes along Interstate 17 near Greenway Road on Friday at about 2:15 a.m.

A 21-year-old man who was driving the wrong way vehicle struck another vehicle carrying 18-and-20 year-old sisters. All three people were killed and two of the victims were reportedly students at Grand Canyon University.

On Saturday, the wrong-way driver was identified as Keaton Tyler Allison of Colorado Springs, Colorado. THe victims, meanwhile, were identified by DPS as Karlie Arlene Richardson (20) and Kelsey Mae Richardson (18). Both, according to DPS, are from Mooresville, North Carolina.

Breaking: 2 @gcu student killed in wrong way crash this morning. Wrong way driver also dead. All been ages 19-22. So awful #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ordt5OJYVf — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) April 14, 2017

Both vehicles had out-of-state license plates.

Northbound I-17 at Greenway was reopened just after 8 a.m.

REOPENED: I-17 northbound at Greenway. It'll take a few minutes to get all lanes open. Backup: Peoria. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/URB1G4NuvI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 14, 2017