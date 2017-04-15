After losing daughter, mother starts "The Mustard Challenge" to fight childhood cancer News After losing daughter, mother starts “The Mustard Challenge” to fight childhood cancer 11-year-old Naya Summy was fearless in her fight against childhood cancer, but like so many, it took her from her devastated family.

"She was determined to live life. That was just who she was," her mother, Amy, told FOX 29.

When she was alive, Naya raised $500,000 for pediatric cancer research through her foundation “No More Kids with Cancer” and gave strength and hope to others. Now her mother hopes that she can carry on her daughter’s fight.

"She said, 'Mom, if I don't make it, I really want you to change this. I want you to end cancer.'"

So she has launched “The Mustard Challenge” to raise awareness and to fund cutting edge research in the quest for a cure. Why mustard?

"In the journey we went through with Naya, it really struck us that the toxicity of the drugs was really high," Amy explained. "Some of these drugs are derived from the same chemicals as mustard gas."

She is daring people to eat a spoonful of mustard, then challenge four friends, share the pictures on social media, and donate at mustardchallenge.com.

“I was so lucky to have her. So you know, the loss is huge. But then there’s the gift that’s huge,” she said.

Her love for Naya will continue, but with your help, so will a little girl’s dying wish.

Go to your fridge and mustardchallenge.com now.

"It's in honor of her and hopefully we'll raise a lot of money for kids," said Amy.

