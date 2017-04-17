One dead after Blackhawk helicopter crashes on Maryland golf course

- A military helicopter crashed on a Leonardtown, Maryland golf course Monday, killing one crew member and injuring two others, according to The U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

The Fort Belvoir UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter endured a hard landing around 1:37 p.m. near the Breton Bay Golf & Country Club on Society Hill Road. The Blackhawk is from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and it was conducting a routine training flight at the time of the accident.

According to the Associate Press, one crew member is in serious condition, one is in critical condition, and they are being treated at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community," said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama will be at the site of the incident on Tuesday to conduct an investigation. Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Witness said they saw a military helicopter go down.

Less than two weeks ago, a fighter jet crashed into a wooded area in Prince George’s Count in Maryland.

The F-16C fighter jet took off from Joint Base Andrews at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and was participating in a routine training mission before it suffered a mechanical issue and went into a wooded area near Piscataway Road and Steed Road in Clinton, Maryland, about six miles from Joint Base Andrews and 12 miles south of Washington D.C.