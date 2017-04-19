FOX46 Charlotte works to help drivers on I-77 News FOX46 Charlotte works to help drivers on I-77 FOX 46 Charlotte has been closely following the safety concerns on Interstate-77 – demanding answers from NCDOT, I-77 Mobility Partners, and Sugar Creek Construction.

Now, the station is taking the next step in getting results for drivers.

We’ve seen a pavement markers in a windshield, 6.5 pounds of steel stuck under a woman’s car totaling it, large ruts causing $3,000 in damage to a man’s tire and rim – and to top it all off the construction company’s insurance denying the claim.

“I’d like to know from Sugar Creek Construction, ‘Have you ever paid a single claim related to this road?’ If you didn’t pay our claim, I can’t imagine you paid any of them,” a resident said.

The only response FOX 46 Charlotte received from Sugar Creek Construction was that it, “Takes the safety of its works and the traveling public very seriously. We work diligently, in cooperation with NCDOT, to address concerns brought to our attention on a case-by-case basis.”

The company did not say what evidence it requires from a claim or whether or not it has in fact paid out any claims to date.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working on a request through The Freedom of Information Act to get those answers.

