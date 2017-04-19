VIDEO: Elderly man attacked, run over with car during liquor store carjacking News VIDEO: Elderly man attacked, run over with car during liquor store carjacking The manhunt continues this morning for a carjacking suspect who attacked an elderly man outside a liquor store in Hesperia.

- The manhunt continues this morning for a carjacking suspect who attacked an elderly man outside a liquor store in Hesperia.

This happened on Sunday night just before 7:30pm on Bear Valley Road.

Surveillance video shows the gunman using a BB gun to beat the elderly victim, who managed to wrestle the weapon away.

That's when the suspect backed out in the 2009 Nissan Altima - running over the elderly man's leg and driving off.

