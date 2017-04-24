Firefighter catches baby from burning building News Firefighter catches baby from burning building It takes a great deal of training and dedication to become a firefighter, and those brave men and women rely on that training every time they answer a call. Such was the case for DeKalb County firefighter Robert Sutton. As firefighters were preparing to gain entry to the building they heard yelling -- a father with a baby in his arms.

"He was a little guy, so when I heard his father yelling 'Help', and saw him hanging out the window with the baby in his arms, I just went into action. I just did what any of the other firefighters out here would have done," Sutton told FOX 5.

And when the father made the difficult decision to toss his baby from the second floor of the burning apartment building, Sutton’s instincts and training came through. He caught the baby in one swift move, and both the baby and father were OK.

"I just hope that this helps people understood the hard work and training that goes into being a firefighter," Captain Tom Burrell said as he stood in front of the burned building. "There's not really one thing that prepares you for what Firefighter Sutton and his colleagues encountered yesterday. It's good training. It's years of experience and having a good sense of situational awareness. I'm just really proud.”

All thanks to a lot of training, some quick thinking, and some very good hands.

"I grew up in this community and it's just an honor to be able to help people here and work with the great guys I work with. We do this together and I'm just happy and blessed to be able to help that father and his baby. It's our job," said Sutton. "I'm just glad they were both ok.”

Watch the video to see the heroic catch.