Nationwide ready-to-eat chicken breast recall; may be undercooked

- WFSP Foods LLC. is recalling approximately 42,147 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast products due to undercooking, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items were produced on March 29, 2017 and April 7, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

9-lb. foodservice cases containing 8 poly film packages of “CHEF’S LINE ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with product code 22586, produced on 04/07/17, and Best by date 06/14/17.

9-lb. foodservice cases containing 8 poly film packages of “saladworks FULLY COOKED FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLETS” with product code 22500, produced on 03/29/17 and Use by date 06/05/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45411” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in Illinois and further distributed to hotel, restaurant and institution locations nationwide.

According to the USDA, The problem was discovered when the firm received multiple customer complaints that the ready-to-eat chicken products appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

This is rated as a Class I recall by the USDA recall classifications, which means the product poses a high health risk, creating a "health hazard situation" where "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.