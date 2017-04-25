April the giraffe back online, for now

- If you’ve found yourself in giraffe withdrawal, you’re in luck. April the giraffe’s live webcam will be turned back on once a week, starting this afternoon.

Animal Adventure Park in New York turned off the viral live feed last week so that they could prepare to open for the season, but they promised occasional check-ins with April, her mate Oliver, and their newborn still-unnamed baby. Now they say they’ll provide the feed every Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The park explained in a Tuesday Facebook post that the evening timeframe offers the highest chances of seeing the giraffes inside the barn while maximizing the opportunity for the worldwide fan base to have a convenient time to check in.

LINK: Watch the park’s feed at www.ApriltheGiraffe.com

The baby, meanwhile, is doing well. The park says he is “absolutely great” and the first round of the naming contest will wrap up this evening. Giraffe fans can cast a vote for $1 each, with a minimum of five votes. The top 10 most popular votes will be announced at 8 p.m., when the next round of voting will begin.

