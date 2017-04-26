Officers give homeless man incredible makeover

- The Rome, New York, Police Department is getting attention online for helping out a homeless man.

On their Facebook page, they shared numerous photos of a local homeless man with a wild mane of hair and a long, tangled beard getting a haircut and shave from two of its officers, who also provided him with some donated clothes.

The homeless man, Bobby, had been talking with an officer and told him he would love to get a haircut and take a warm shower, as it had been a while since he had done either.

The police department documented his grooming in detail, and shared photos of him selecting new clothing from a large pile of donated items.

Bobby rocks a fashionable spiked hairdo at the end of the experience and walks off with a bag full of new clothes.