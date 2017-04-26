Delaware trooper shot at convenience store dies

- A Delaware State Police Trooper has died after being shot outside a Wawa in Bear, Delaware, this afternoon. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

State police said Wednesday at a news conference at a hospital that the trooper received treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital, but passed away there.

A procession for the Del. State Trooper is set to begin shortly outside Christiana Hospital.

Authorities say shortly after noon a trooper observed a suspicious vehicle on Pulasky Highway in Newark. Two suspects were observed in the car. According to authorities, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and fired several rounds hitting the Del. State Trooper. One suspect was arrested without incident. The other suspect fled on foot.

Police say a suspect is holed up in a house about 15 miles south of the shooting scene and has fired on officers there. They are trying to negotiate with him.

Due to the incident, Brick Mill Road is currently closed between Marl Pit Road and Middletown Odessa Road.

People who live in the subdivision of two-story homes are being urged to stay inside and lock their doors. Schools in the area have also been locked down.

One school district south of where a Delaware state trooper was shot is on lockdown because of what school officials "an armed individual in the vicinity."

.@FOX29philly Brick Mill Farms development still locked down.Suspected shooter of trooper barricaded in home#fox29 pic.twitter.com/3ZMdkjPvQt — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) April 26, 2017

The Appoquinimink School District in southern New Castle County announced shortly after 2:15 p.m. that all schools and offices are on lockdown. Students and staff are being kept inside school buildings and parents are being told not to go to school to pick up their kids. Students will be dismissed after police give the all-clear. The district includes 17 schools, many of them in the Middletown area.