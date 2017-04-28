ADORABLE: Fuzzy baby penguins born at London Zoo News ADORABLE: Fuzzy baby penguins born at London Zoo A pair of adorable baby penguins are the latest additions at the London Zoo in England.

The tiny fuzzy newborns were born at the zoo just after Easter.

The chicks' parents are unable to care for them so zoo keepers had to step in to hand-feed them three times a day and weigh them every morning.

The Humboldt penguins are staying in their own custom-built incubation room for now, and at 10 weeks old, they'll move to the "penguin nursery" where the little guys will learn to swim before joining the other 70 penguins in the colony.