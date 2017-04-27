LA shop introduces 'goth' black ice cream

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Little Damage Ice Cream shop in downtown LA is serving up the antidote to Starbucks' unicorn frappuccino.
The store is going viral for its black soft serve ice cream, that many have dubbed 'goth' ice cream.
People are sharing their snaps of the treat that even comes in a black cone on Instagram.
The dark ice cream flavor is called 'Almond Charcoal' and the coloring comes from activated charcoal, according to Little Damage.
A similar ice cream debuted in New York last summer.
What do you think, would you try it?
