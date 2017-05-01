Warrant: Cheer coach threatened suicide unless 13-year-old 'loved him'

- A former cheer coach accused of sexually exploiting one of his teenage cheerleaders told his alleged victim that he would kill himself unless she "loved him," according to investigators.

Grant Taylor was not present during his court hearing Monday, only his lawyer was in attendance. A judge set his bond has been set at $30,000 dollars. His next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 22.

Taylor, 19, was fired from his job as cheer coach at Impact1 Allstars North in Concord, NC. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office searched Taylor's last month. According to warrants, investigators found email and chat logs soliciting minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct, names and addresses of minors visually depicted while engaged in sexually explicit activity as well as computers and computer files containing child pornography.

The warrant suggests that Taylor stalked and sexually abused his 13-year-old accuser starting in March 2016.

The accuser, who will not be identified, told investigators that Taylor started sending her texts and Snap Chats, insisting that they were boyfriend and girlfriend. She said Taylor made numerous threats that he would kill himself if she didn't love him. According to authorities, Taylor used these threats to talk the teen into sending him about 40 nude photographs and videos of herself in a sexual manner. Investigators said these requests were made on at least 100 occasions.

The teen also stated that Taylor sent her about 30 pictures and videos of his penis and of him masturbating, insisting that she "talk dirty" to him over text messages so that he could "jack off." She told investigators that she never had feelings for Taylor, but believed his threats of suicide after she said he showed her a photo of a gun and told her his name would be on his "death note."

According to authorities, Taylor showed up at the girl's house on one occasion under the pretense of discussing cheer. When asked what it was he needed to say, Taylor kissed the teen on the lips.

Letters allegedly sent by Taylor to the teen reportedly turned over numerous typed letters allegedly from Taylor. One of the notes, dated February 2017 stated the following:

"Baby cmon. Did u not see my gift and my videos and my texts. Baby I'm obsessed with you. I'm not gonna [expletive] that up. Baby your the best thing that has ever happened to me. You keep me happy and focused and driven and excited and make all the bad stuff go away. On top of that your hot your sexy your smart your athletic and your a dam cheerleader. Baby girl your my princess and I'm your prince and our family and kids r waiting on us in the future. So I'm here till the end baby. I love you."

Deputies tell FOX 46 Charlotte that there are "more than likely other victims" in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.