Dead, sick ducks found along greenway at Freedom Park

- There are reports of dead ducks at two more locations in the Charlotte area, according to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

Walkers along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Freedom Park first reported that they found dead and sick ducks Sunday evening. Volunteers from Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said the ducks are suffering from an unknown illness and have taken them into care for testing, evaluation and triage.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ emergency response staff are reviewing real-time water quality data and will gather water samples for lab testing. Water quality lab results may require up to two weeks to confirm.

Marck Boone, spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, tells FOX 46 Charlotte that no geese or fish died and that they believe it's a virus that is only affecting ducks.

“As a precaution, we are advising that park-goers and their pets voluntarily stay out of the water along Little Sugar Creek from the Carolina Medical Center to the south end of Freedom Park until we determine the cause of this illness,” Boone said.

Volunteers at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said the water tests have "come back good" and that the sickness is likely something the ducks are passing around.

If anyone finds a dead or ill duck, please contact Carolina Waterfowl Rescue at 704-668-9486.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is seeking volunteers and donations for assistance for treatment and diagnosis of the ducks affected.