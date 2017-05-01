Deputies: Missing York Co. 18-year-old found dead News Deputies: Missing York Co. 18-year-old found dead An 18-year-old who was reported missing on Friday has been found dead, local officials said.

Jamie Lee Allison Margas was reported missing from her home near Twins Lake Road and Mt. Gallant Road on Friday.

Margas' body was found near a creek off of Mount Gallant Road about 11 a.m. Monday, according to York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Farris.

The cause of her death is still under investigation, but deputies tell FOX 46 Charlotte that foul play is not suspected.