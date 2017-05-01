B.R.A.K.E.S. tackles distracted driving behind-the-wheel News B.R.A.K.E.S. tackles distracted driving behind-the-wheel Drag racing's Doug Herbert is turning his family's tragedy into a life-saving lesson.

"As parents we spend all this money on baseball practice, dance lessons, tutoring and then when it comes to driving a car, they go through a state-required program, they get three or four hours of driving and then off they go," Herbert said.

Herbert's children were killed in a car crash in 2008. Soon after, he started the non-profit, B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) to better prepare teens and adults for the road.

"Car crashes is the number one killer of teenagers so we're trying to make a difference," Herbert said.

The class, which is free to signup for, meets roughly once a month at the Z-Max Dragway. Panic braking, Drop-wheel recovery, distracted driving and much more is taught, hands-on, to students.

Students get behind the wheel of a car, and in a controlled environment, go through these dangerous scenarios in an attempt to learn how to get out alive in real life.

"I want to make sure that my boys' lives are making a difference and helping other kids," Herbert added.

