Victim's family reunites man with his daughter and granddaughter before his execution

The family of murder victim Michael Greenwood helped reunite Kenneth Williams with his daughter before his execution in Arkansas last Thursday.

Kenneth Williams was scheduled to be executed for killing Michael Greenwood and two others back in the late 90s. At first, Michael’s family tried to get clemency for Kenneth, but the other victim’s family wouldn’t allow it.

Then Kayla, Michael’s daughter, found out the man who killed her father had a daughter he hadn’t seen in 17 years and a granddaughter he’d never met. Michael’s widow Stacey paid to fly both of them to see Kenneth before he was put to death.

They even picked them up from the airport and even drove them to the prison.

When Kenneth found out he’d see his daughter and grandchild before his death, his attorney said he broke down in tears.

Kayla said "We wanted that time for him and his daughter and granddaughter.”