NCDOT: More than 2,800 markers removed from I-77 so far

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) -- More lane closures are scheduled this week as the N.C. Department of Transportation continues removing snowplowable markers along Interstate 77 in Charlotte, officials said.

According to NCDOT, crews in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties have removed more than 2,870 markers since work started April 21, while also filling broken pavement and retrieving any loose markers.

Related: I-77 construction woes continue

Related: Man says I-77 construction debris totaled his wife's car

Related: FOX 46 Charlotte works to get results for motorists on I-77

Intermittent lane closures are scheduled for the following nights:

Tuesday, May 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 8

The lane closures will occur on I-77 in both directions between mile markers 21 and 10 in Mecklenburg County, and on I-77 South between mile markers 37 and 33 in Iredell County.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution in these areas.